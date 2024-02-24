Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 85,208 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $42,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

