Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 59.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

