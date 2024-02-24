Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,737,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,736,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

