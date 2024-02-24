Mariner LLC Purchases 8,864 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

