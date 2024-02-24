Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

