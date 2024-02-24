Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

