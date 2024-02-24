Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

