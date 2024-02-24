Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 4,190 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

