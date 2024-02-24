Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 230 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $242.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

