Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock worth $103,012,799. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $721.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

