Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,380 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $285.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.