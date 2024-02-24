Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.