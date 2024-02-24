Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

