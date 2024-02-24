Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 57.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

