Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.