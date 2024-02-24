Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $553.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.71. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

