18,974 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.