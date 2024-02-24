Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $513.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

