Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

