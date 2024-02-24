Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,300 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $4,507,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ET opened at $14.89 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.