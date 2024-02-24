Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 342,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

