Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 697.7% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 194,831 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 222.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,295 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $687,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS YMAR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.