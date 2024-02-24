Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $359.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1429 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

