Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 687 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Down 0.0 %

AON stock opened at $315.30 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.