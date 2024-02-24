Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average of $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

