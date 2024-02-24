Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

