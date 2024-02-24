Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.65. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

