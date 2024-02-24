Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,823 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

