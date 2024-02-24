Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Thermon Group worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.