Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,463 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

