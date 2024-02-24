Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 141,372 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141,372 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.6 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

