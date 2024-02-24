Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,163 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

