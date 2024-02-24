Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

