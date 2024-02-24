Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Insmed worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $9,415,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.28 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

