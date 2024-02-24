Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Stericycle worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Stock Performance
Stericycle stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
