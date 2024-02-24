Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $12.02 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Camtek by 87.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,162,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

