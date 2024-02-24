Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $769.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $654.76 and a 200-day moving average of $601.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

