Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

TRNO stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.