Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $31.08. 327,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 324,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.