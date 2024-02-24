Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 844,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,695,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 252,848 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

