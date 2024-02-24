F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Gap Down to $44.15

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $42.12. F&G Annuities & Life shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 57,924 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after buying an additional 399,267 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

