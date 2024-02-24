Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 10.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 3,375,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,331,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNY. Barclays cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.