Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.17

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 952421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

