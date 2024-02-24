CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 9.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.99. 15,435,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 29,680,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

