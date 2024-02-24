Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2047780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

