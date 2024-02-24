Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,296.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $573.61 and a 12-month high of $1,319.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,175.75 and its 200-day moving average is $989.65. The company has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

