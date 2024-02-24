Pale Fire Capital SE Grows Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,924 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,159. The firm has a market cap of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

