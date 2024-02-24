Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New Investment in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RPHM. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 379,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

