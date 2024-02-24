Pale Fire Capital SE Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.6% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

