55,857 Shares in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Bought by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.10% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 413,162 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 495,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

