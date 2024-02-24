Pale Fire Capital SE Buys New Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $14,213,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000.

KURA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 572,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,156. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

